Newport, N.C.
April 20, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Having lived a rather lengthy life, under both Republican and Democratic Governors, while also having voted for both Republican and Democrats (back before Democrats went from centrists to the far left), it amazes me the comments I read from those whose obvious resource is purely the fake news main stream media.
Listening this morning to the signing of the riot bill, by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, it also amazes me that anyone would prefer living under and voting for, Democratic leadership, watching their cities and homes burned, being harassed by rioters, having their taxes raised to pay for what these criminals have done, along with subsidizing illegal aliens, etc. etc.
When facts are shown by factual resources like John Locke's Carolina Journal or Tom Fitton's Verdict, One America News or NewsMax, just comparing their substance against that of the main stream media, it becomes so obvious which side manipulates or omits their sources to reflect not the truth but their anti-American agenda.
Most confusing is the animosity against President Trump, who as a businessman, was and is far more knowledgeable to make deals for our country, instead of the typical political hacks, that apologize for our being the greatest country on earth. That to rectify the poor Democratic leadership, he gave up his lucrative lifestyle to give back to his country, losing billions of his existing assets, giving up $1.6 million of his presidential salary, losing the chance to grow his assets by billions, all while performing better than any president in many decades.
While performing above and beyond, all while being accused of faux accusations, while the real criminals of Hillary's past debacles, and now the crooked dealings of Joe and Son, making millions off of enemy countries, that they are now endowed to. While the main stream media provided made-up stories to negate President Trump, they totally ignored Joe and Son's crooked antics, to hide these facts from far too many voters that obviously have to plead "ignorant" of all facts.
So, lastly having been forced to move from the liberal run states of New Jersey and Virginia to North Carolina, unless citizens of this state wake up and elect those that lead for their citizens instead of their own power goals, if Gov. DeSantis remains governor of Florida, I guess that will be my next stop.
COASTAL GUY
