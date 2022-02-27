Morehead City, N.C.
Feb.24, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I just wonder if Biden has an agreement with Putin not to increase the US oil production levels back to what it was under Trump. It was reported today that the US is importing about 250,000 barrels of Russian oil a day into this country. In other words, we are helping Russia finance their campaign against Ukraine.
This sounds like a perfect opportunity for Biden to setup a kickback scheme to the Biden family from Russia. When all we would have to do is revert back to the oil production level that was available to the US under the Trump administration to not only solve our current energy crisis, but to reduce the world oil price which would make Putin’s war more expensive to Russia.
Why aren’t we using our own oil rather than depending on rogue nations to supply us at higher prices? Democrats justify this by claiming it is helping in the fight against climate change. When, in fact, we are using the same amount just at a higher price causing hardships on those who can least afford it.
If we learn anything from all of this turmoil it is to vote for the party who has demonstrated its first priority is the lives and wellbeing of the American people.
DAVID PATTERSON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.