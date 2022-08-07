Emerald Isle, N.C.
Aug. 3, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
As many of you know, The Town of Emerald Isle has been considering developing 10 acres in the center of a 30-acre tract of maritime forest known as McLean-Spell Park. Most residents that I have spoken with, including all 40 that attended a public town forum on July 13th, do not support development within the forest and would like to see it remain in its natural state.
This park is one of the larger maritime forests on the island and is a refuge for our island wildlife. There are very few areas left on Emerald Isle that have not been developed, and few areas that these critters can call home. The forest also acts as a storm buffer, helps with storm water runoff, and acts as a filter for water entering Archer's Creek and ultimately Bogue Sound.
Unfortunately, there seems to be a push coming from somewhere within our town government to clear the 10 acres, and build a skate park, or splash pad or ball field. I'm not sure where this undercurrent is coming from, but the elected officials with whom I have communicated assure me that they are not set on active development within the forest, and are listening to the input from their constituents. One commissioner has already pledged he will do everything possible to keep the park from being actively developed.
However, there are several things that have occurred that suggest that there is an effort to railroad through this project to clear and build in the maritime forest. First, the town paid Summit Design approximately $60,000 to develop a master plan for the park prior to soliciting and receiving public input. Second, the online survey done as part of Summit Design's high dollar work began " Thank you for participating! The town of Emerald Isle is preparing to develop an active recreation area in McLean-Spell Park and wants your input on what that will look like." There were many "check the box" options offered in the survey, but the option of leaving it as an undeveloped natural and passive recreation area obviously was not one of them.
Third, on April, 2022 News Times article about the park stated, "Most of it-about 20 acres- is to remain forever in its natural, maritime forest state, but about 10 acres is eventually to be used for such things as a dog park and possibly a ball field."
These actions and statements have people wondering (and rightly so) whether there is someone within town government with an agenda for active development even when residents may not want it.
It makes no environmental or fiscal sense to build a recreational area in the center of the maritime forest. Our previous town manager put out a vision statement in 2017. It mentioned that "Emerald Isle's distinguishing characteristics are the spectacular coastal resources, small town identity and our citizens."
I hope that our commissioners will continue to protect our small-town identity. I hope they realize that the maritime forest is a spectacular coastal resource.
JEFF WARD
