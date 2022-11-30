Morehead City, N.C.
Nov.26, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Each year about this time, I am reminded of a balmy Sunday morning in Oakland, California. I was eight and my Dad and Mom and I were standing in the back yard of our apartment building—an old house—talking to a neighbor’s wife. My Dad was home on a weekend pass from Fort Ord, and was in civvies. It was a nice day until the woman’s husband came around the corner of the house to tell us that the Japanese had just bombed Pearl Harbor.
My Dad stood for a moment, then went into the house without saying a word. He came out several minutes later, wearing his ODs and carrying his portable radio. He kissed my mother and me goodbye and left for the street, where he would hitchhike his way back to Fort Ord.
I didn’t know where or what Pearl Harbor was, but within a day I knew that my country was at war. I didn’t fully understand the consequences, but I was confident America would win.
Today, my question is: what did we win?
Today’s America is completely different than it was on December 7, 1941. Back in the day, Mom worked at the local laundry for $7.50 a week. In working as a salary administrator for eighteen years, I was privy to seven-digit salaries. I thought it obscene. How could anyone be worth that much money?
We now live in a society that seems determined to reverse and reject every tradition, every moral belief, everything once held sacred, and especially everything Christian. Sexual perversion and gender nonsense are being pressed upon some of our school children. Violent criminals are released into society without bail or jail. Government control of the individual American is growing at an accelerating rate. A handshake no longer suffices as a contract even between friends. Christian mottos and symbols are being removed from our buildings, schools, and every place that is in the public view. I could cite other woes, but if the reader is paying attention to the news, he also knows what changes for the worse are taking place.
According to French writer and philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville, America’s strength and stability was in its Christian faith. And now this letter has come to the root of America’s ills: we have abandoned God. What’s worse—I believe—He seems to have abandoned America.
One can argue that our problems originate with the Democrats or the Republicans; the “woke crowd” or the conservatives; the Trump haters or the Biden lovers; the January Sixth rioters or the mobs who burned Portland and Seattle. One truth rings clear to me. All the bad things that have happened to our country in the past several decades have a common origin. As a nation, we have rejected God and no longer have His blessings.
Indeed, French writer and philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville attributed America’s strength and stability to its reliance on the Christian religion as the moral foundation of our society. Today’s pastors in the pulpits are still trying to keep us straight, but now only a few Americans pay attention to them.
I’ll conclude this with the consequences of 2 Chronicles 7:14, which is 2 Chronicles 7:19-20: But if you turn away and forsake the decrees and commands I have given you and go off to serve other gods and worship them, then I will uproot Israel from my land, which I have given them, and will reject this temple I have consecrated for my name.
We had better think and pray about it before it’s too late. Another Pearl Harbor is lurking, and this time we need not fear the Japanese. We have brought it upon ourselves.
JERE GEURIN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.