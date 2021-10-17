Beaufort, N.C.
Oct.13, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
At the end of this month Eastern Athletic Club closes its doors. For the last two decades it has been a place to exercise and maintain a healthy life style for many of us up in age, and even the young and fit who have chosen to do so on the east side of Newport River.
On the west side of that boundary are several facilities to offer that recourse. The Leon Mann center in Morehead, another at Cape Carteret and in Newport, the Fort Benjamin Health Center.
The Sports Center in Morehead has agreed to keep that part available for a few and the pool area for the East Carteret swim team for a few months only, and for patrons who join it. So what is my gripe, or plea, one might ask?
Our county is one of the fastest growing ones in our state for retirees to relocate. Look at the new homes being built, and they are a far cry from minimal existence shelters , which means a growing property tax base.
Our county commissioners have sold our public water supply claiming that it is a burden on our tax payers, even though we who use that necessary need had promised to support an increase in cost to maintain a dependable service.
They could right that erroneous move by supporting a proposal to build a “Senior Center” on our side of the river, and to continue to support this effort throughout the county! Our newly settled older citizens would appreciate this gesture indeed!
In addition, it could open its door to the East Carteret High School swim team and open its doors to fee payers who are not senior citizens, and to charge a minimal fee to those who are to help maintain it.
I know that our wealthy citizens would oppose this measure and just appreciate a cut in their tax bill, but government has an obligation to society, and in my opinion to provide these services to its citizens.
BEN DAY
