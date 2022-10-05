Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Oct. 3, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I like the option of purchasing a Ford, Chevrolet, or a Dodge and the possibility of eating at Chick-fil-A, Arby’s, or El’s. And I like the option of school choice for children’s education, be it public, charter, private, or homeschooling.
Charter schools are public schools in NC but are not governed by government elected officials.
Many public schools across the country are residentially assigned. School Choice tries to break down the barrier between where students live and go to school.
Expanded school choice is the best option for increasing access to quality schools and parental rights. Educational alternatives like charter, home, and private schools show that quality education comes in various shapes and sizes.
A Civitas poll in a 2021 survey of bipartisan voters showed 82% of North Carolinians support school choice. The poll also found that 55% of voters were dissatisfied with public schools.
The NC Department of Public Instruction is charged with implementing the state's public school laws for PreK-12 at the direction of the State Board of Education and the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said 67% of Democrats polled support school choice, saying, “What I see is that it’s the far-left of the Democratic party and the teachers’ unions who are pushing back against school choice.” “I think the Democratic Party is doing a disservice to its constituents by ignoring what parents and voters want.”
Unfortunately, the NC State Board of Education is composed chiefly of Democrats appointed by a governor, mirroring their politics rather than being elected by the people. Fortunately, the legislature can intervene in progressive board policies that violate the NC constitution.
The NC Teaching Fellows was reinstated in 2017, providing loans to students committed to teaching special education and Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics. In 2019 the program enrolled primarily white female students, according to demographic data reviewed by WRAL News. The program's lack of diversity has been under scrutiny for some time.
Nobody has an entitlement to continued lifetime tenured employment. Many democrats favor tenure for teachers but oppose this for supreme court justices.
Existing employment laws give due process for wrongful termination; therefore, tenure is unnecessary as long as there is no gross misbehavior or incompetence.
A master’s degree is not required to teach K-12. Some states have dropped the requirement of a bachelor’s degree in certain instances, so a master's degree is certainly not needed.
If you want to blame someone for a lower education budget, start with Governor Cooper and his corporate welfare program of eliminating our already low corporate tax rate by 2029. Lower corporate tax rates for wealthy and profitable corporations will permanently reduce the state's revenue for public school funding.
According to PolitiFact: Cooper wasn’t truthful when he said teacher pay in NC had fallen to 41st in the country under McCrory's watch. Teachers' salaries rose under McCroy, with the average teacher salaries being higher than the state's median household income. Many of our state's 115 school districts give teachers additional pay supplements to their salaries.
Katie Tomberlin, a candidate for NC House Rep District 13, was a member of the Biden for President North Carolina Progressive Leadership Council. She also touted being an environmental activist that Al Gore and Rev. Dr. Barber trained on climate change issues.
Tomberlin’s opponent, Celeste Cairns, supports school choice and embraces education freedom while realizing our government’s role is to create more educational options. But left-leaning teachers’ unions and many Democrats have been unrelenting in their attacks on academic freedoms to protect the government-run monopoly.
According to a Heritage Foundation survey, public school teachers are two times more likely to send their kids to private schools than other parents, and 45% of Congress’ members send their kids to private schools, including the Obamas.
School choice puts the selection in the hands of parents and away from governments.
MIKE PFAFF
