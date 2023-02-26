Beaufort, N.C.
Feb 23, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
When I first heard that the Beaufort Housing Authority was working with out-of-state companies to expand the number of subsidized housing units in Beaufort from 100 to 400, I assumed that there were a lot more needy people than I realized. However, I later learned that there were only 30 on the waiting list.
I begin to wonder why we needed to build 300 units for these 30. Any civilized society needs to provide housing for its less fortunate, and I have always assumed that Beaufort did a good job with this. My confusion, however about the need for subsidized housing changed radically when I read the request for proposals put forward by the Beaufort Housing authority to companies throughout America, who help with such matters.
The federal government recently changed the rules for subsidized public housing to allow more private development ownership and influence. This request for proposals outlined in great detail the financial riches of such an endeavor and barely mentioned the needs of poor people for housing.
It suddenly dawned on me that this move by the Beaufort Housing Authority is not so much about the needs of the poor, as it is the greed of the rich.
Beaufort has a reasonable building ordinance and they have developed a very environmentally protective CAMA plan to ensure protection of the fragile coastal environment. The Beaufort Housing Authority has asked that these rules be set aside and they be given the unique privilege to go from five units per acre to 16 units per acre. In addition, they would like to build higher than the current available limit.
This, of course, would open the floodgates for any developer to come into Beaufort and demand the same privilege to put 16 housing units per acre with a modified height limit. Not only would this be devastating to the environment, because of the increased crowding pollution and stormwater runoff, but the character of Beaufort would be changed forever.
I would hope that the town fathers have the wisdom to care for our citizens in need of housing without the destruction of Beaufort and its surrounding environment.
ROBERT HARPER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.