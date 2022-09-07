Emerald Isle, N.C.
Sept. 6, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
For decades, the Chinese government has threatened the United States and its allies. They secretly plant spies in our homeland, steal our high-tech technology, and whenever possible, they do their best to disrupt US operations abroad. Leaders of any opposition to the Chinese Communist Party often disappear without a trace. And, just recently in 2019, China released the Covid-19 pandemic on the world that killed 6.5 million people world-wide.
For over four decades, the Russian government was engaged in a “Cold War” with the United States. Since the end of WWII, the Russian State has been a constant threat to its eastern European neighbors. In February 2022 the Russian army invaded the sovereign country of Ukraine and the ongoing war is responsible for approximately 30,000 combat deaths and the death of 6,000 Ukrainian citizens. Political opponents of Vladimir Putin can sometimes be assassinated in public or be poisoned at home.
For as long as I can remember, the Republic of Iran has called for the annihilation of the State of Israel and death to America. Iran’s extensive network of militia proxies in the Middle East (including Hezbollah) continue to target US military forces and destabilize the area.
On Thursday, September 1st, President Biden exposed America’s real enemy and it was not China, Russia or Iran. He did not mention the threat that inflation, crime, drug overdose deaths or illegal immigration poses for America. The President told us that “Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic. MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. And MAGA Republicans are destroying American democracy.” And just days earlier our President stated that “the MAGA philosophy is semi-fascist.”
Yes, you heard right, Americans themselves are the enemy that “threatens the very foundations of our Republic.” Though the issue is that the President did not tell us how to distinguish a “MAGA Republican” from and average everyday Republican.
74,222,960 Americans voted for Donald Trump in 2020. Only between 2,000 and 2,500 of so-called Trump supporters penetrated the Capital grounds on January 6th. So that means at least 74,220,460 of Trump’s supporters (99.999966%) did not participate in the Capital riot on January 6th. I would like for President Biden to tell us which of these 74,220,460 Americans are the “MAGA Republicans” that are a “threat to our democracy.”
Never before in US history has a US President disparaged publicly such a large group of US citizens with such reckless and unsubstantiated accusations of “destroying American democracy.” I don’t remember President Biden calling the BLM and ANTIFA rioters that burned down businesses and attacked citizens in the summer of 2020 a threat to democracy or the rule of law.
This verbal assault is from a President that promised to unify the country when campaigning for office. It’s quite obvious that the only unification our President has presided over is the further unification of China, Russia and Iran. Yes, he has surely made all of our enemies happy.
STEPHEN F. BACH
