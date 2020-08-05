Morehead City, N.C.
July 29, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I understand that it’s hard to do testing, but my concern is how do people who have no way to get to a drive-through test center get tested?
I know many people who had to take a cab to be tested because they are not able to drive. They had to pay anywhere between fifty and seventy- five dollars for a cab to take them because cabs charge for waiting time.
There should be someone who can come to them. Many people are blind or are seniors who have no way at all to get to a center to be tested.
CONCERNED DISABLED SENIOR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.