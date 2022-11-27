Newport, N.C.
Nov. 24, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I adopted a senior cat from the local animal shelter last week. It was one of the best decisions of my life.
I am a senior now myself, and did not want to get a kitten (they had plenty of them too) who would need lots more care and direction than a senior cat would.
I started my search by googling "animal shelter" and adding the name of my town. They had pictures of the available pets and I zeroed in on cats and then looked for the age "senior" as I scrolled though the listings.
Each listing told how and when the animal had come to the shelter. I kept going back to the one that had been there the longest. It looked like it would be a year since her owner could no longer care for her and she was surrendered.
She's been here with me a week now. The shelter worker had asked me to give her two weeks before I brought her back. To give her a chance! Hera needed no chances and she needed no two weeks to prove she was exactly what I was looking for.
I don't know how long she'll be here with me. She'll be 10 years old in February, but I hope we have several years together.
So, if you're reading this post and you are a senior like me, and you like cats, consider checking out the local animal shelter in your area and see if they have a senior cat you can adopt.
I am amazed at how much I enjoy this cat and dismayed at the couple years she lived at the shelter and wasn't adopted. I am also grateful that they didn't euthanize her. I'm not sure they're a no-kill shelter. From the looks of it, they try to make the animals as comfortable and happy as they can.
Still, living with someone who cares for you beats living in a place where most are in cages and interactions are not as frequent as they are in a home setting.
CONSTANCE CORBETT
