Oct 7, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
As stated in the Sunday, October 3-4 issue of The Carteret County News-Times, The Carteret County Board of Education considered increasing Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson's salary by $15,000 making his salary $175.000 a year effective August 3, 2021.
I see the board approved his salary increase during Tuesday night’s meeting with no discussion. Did he not know what he was going to make when he accepted the position?
May I say we have Carteret County teachers using their own money to buy school supplies including wipes, tissues, and hand sanitizer for children because their parents can't afford it.
Our county participates in Stuff the Bus events each year providing supplies for students and teachers.
Church members also come together to donate supplies for students and teachers.
Teachers spend their evenings grading papers and preparing for class. I see teachers grading papers while sitting out on the bleachers at the ball field till 8:00 at night. Divide their salary into how many hours that they put in.
They don't do it for the money.
They love what they do to help their students become productive adults.
If the board has money to hand out, PLEASE take care of our teachers!!!! They take care of OUR children.
CONCERNED CITIZEN
