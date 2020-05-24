Morehead City, N.C.
May 21, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Last week I wrote an article entitled, “I AM A POLITICIAN,” that was printed by several news-papers in N.C. via “Letter to Ed-tor.” The same week the Rocky Mount Telegram had exposed their corrupt city council members thanks to an investigation by Beth Woods, the NC State Auditor, who had received over 200 complaints from citizens.
The report can be found here : https://www.auditor.nc.gov/EpsWeb/Reports/Investigative/INV-2020-0558.pdf
The reason for my letter now concerns the Carteret News-Times headline for Wednesday, May 20, 2020 states “Morehead City (Council Politicians) lays off 18 employees” thanks to the More-head City manager’s decision. Once more politicians strike, this time locally during the virus.
How can the city council members do this while still accepting their pay checks? Why did they not fire the town manager; why wasn’t his paycheck cut? Eighteen employees shafted during a crisis! Why didn’t the city manager reduce his salary?
Oops, I forgot that he is the genius that goes along with most everything the council requests. Examples: new town building on Bridges Street, more city parks improvements that are very seldom used other than by a few people, old city hall literally given away with a deal cut by this council.
Once again, politicians help themselves, look out for them-selves while sacrificing employees.
The Morehead City Council needs to be congratulated on taken care of themselves at the expense of 18 employees that are now out of work, as they can be counted on to put up a plaque in the new town hall with their names of it, congratulating themselves for their vision of “Looking Out For Self.”
VERNON HILL
