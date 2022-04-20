Morehead City, N.C.
Apr. 18, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I am writing to thank Fred Harvey for sharing the story of his friend who earned, if I am counting right, five degrees (B.S. and Master’s) but chose to go fishing over teaching in retirement because of the low pay.
Thank you also to the editorials of this paper that support our schools and the MAST program.
Mr. Harvey argues that we show respect for teachers by paying them more. I heartily agree. We need to let teachers know that we appreciate what they are doing.
Apparently, Carteret County is seeing an increase in revenue due to higher levels of tourism.
There are many ways to share this wealth, with affordable housing, for example, but also our schools: the physical plants and the humans who work in them.
I know what it means to be underpaid for work that you love. I did that myself. But it only sustains for so long because, as Mr. Harvey said, it feels disrespectful and that can eat away at a person.
Teacher salaries need to be brought up to the level of inflation that they have missed for the last two decades, never mind the current world inflation.
On the flip side, imagine how the work of Rob Jackson, our Superintendent of Schools and the principals of the schools would be lightened by having truly competitive salaries to offer.
Imagine what a relief it would be to teachers who have to find a way to live here with the current explosion in house prices.
If Carteret County has it, let’s share it generously today, tomorrow, and forever.
SUSAN SCHURER
