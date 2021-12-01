Harkers Island, N.C.
Nov. 26, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Many thanks to the "Bring Back the Lights" volunteers who have truly "brought back the Christmas lights to Harkers Island."
Not only have they brought back the lights, but also the Christmas Spirit to everyone who comes to see and feel our Island Christmas with anchors, trees of all kinds, old boats, and crab pots ablaze with community pride.
From Shell Point to the West'ard Harbor, Christmas lights are bringing the "old Harkers Island" tradition back in a wonderful way. Thanks to the commitment of the BBTL committee, every available empty spot of land now has a touch of Christmas.
Special thanks to Randy and Tiffany Ramsey, and his parents Cab and Barbara Ramsey, for loving and supporting the lights on Harkers Island for years and years. The Ramsey Family's vision for the Island Decorating Contest lives on!
If anyone is in need of a dose of community Christmas Spirit this year, Harkers Island is the place!
A very special thanks,
THE PEOPLE OF HARKERS ISLAND
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.