August 29, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Apparently there are meanings to what seem to be very simple words which I have failed to learn.
Peaceful protest to me means take a sign, join with those of like mind, get a permit and march or stand along the street with your friends and signs to make your feelings known.
After 90 plus days of “mostly peaceful protesting” in Portland which has left many injured, dead, many buildings burned, etc. much of the media is saying what is happening is “mostly peaceful protesting”.
CNN’s Omar Jimenez was standing in front of a burning building and the “accurate” CNN reported and identified it a “Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests after Police Shooting.” It is not just CNN, MSNB, ABC, CBS, NBC etc. that fail to accurately report all the peaceful protests: Juan Williams of Fox News argues that it is mainly “peaceful protests.” Look at all the damage created by these “Peaceful Protests” in St. Louis, Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Washington D.C., New York City, Chicago, etc. including injuries and deaths; but to find most of it you will have to search on the internet for videos and pictures as I have seen very little of it on main stream media. Sure they show some of it, but try to minimize it to keep from hurting their agenda.
In one of these protests, the locks to a police building were filled with a substance to keep the police locked inside and then the building was set on fire. The officers had to kick down the door to escape. Is this “Peaceful Protesting” or attempted murder? I saw what I consider a peaceful protest when I drove through Morehead City and there were citizens exercising their First Amendment rights without harassing people, stopping traffic, throwing bricks, damaging others property, etc.
Rioting is often defined as a noisy, violent public disorder caused by a crowd of persons protesting against another group, a government policy, etc. in the streets. It seems to me that all the “Peaceful Protests” identified by the Dems and their mega horns the media are at the very least riots.
Looting is often defined as stealing, taking of goods by force in the midst of a political disturbance, rioting, etc. I guess all the goods we saw removed from stores with broken windows being carted off by “peaceful protesters” is what the head of Black Lives Matter in Chicago called “reparation” when many stores in Chicago were being relieved of their inventory.
Terrorism is often defined as the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims. Terrorize as a verb is often defined as “create and maintain a state of extreme fear and distress in (someone); fill with terror.”
By these easy to find definitions, it seems to me most of the Democrats and main stream media’s “peaceful protests” are TERRORISM. These peaceful protesters harassed Senator Rand Paul (not one of my favorite politicians but he should not have been harassed) and his wife on the streets of Washington, D.C. to the point it took four police officers to get them one block to their hotel. The peaceful protesters were threatening their lives, etc., etc. These brave protesters then harassed Representative Mast who is a double amputee due to his military service (what a brave mob).
How much of this did you see on main stream media? If a White Supremacist had harassed Senator Cory Booker and Representative Maxine Waters on the streets of Washington, my feeling is that the main stream media would have run the story almost non-stop for days.
After over 90 days of “Peaceful Protests” and destruction in Portland, someone apparently poked the hibernating Joe Biden; as he finally made a forceful condemnation of the rioting, looting and terrorizing. He and the Democratic leaders were silent until some of their wonderful media supporters indicated that his silence was beginning to hurt in his election effort.
When are we going to declare what is happening as Domestic Terrorism and treat the terrorists as such including finding the source of their funds? The Dems blame the violence on the president, but he has offered federal help to the Democratic run states and cities which in almost all cases they have refused. Once or twice they have accepted additional help, but in most instances they prevent it. Note that all the cities with the true disasters are run by Democrats.
TURNER PIGFORD
