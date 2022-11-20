Newport, N.C.
Nov. 16, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
When the government, under the auspices of a national health emergency, prohibits the free exercise of your religion, freedom has failed.
When the government acts in tandem with the legacy media and social media to censor speech, freedom has failed.
When the people petition the government, whether it be local, state or federal level, for a redress of grievances, and the people doing so are designated as ‘domestic terrorists’ by the government, freedom has failed.
When the government uses its law enforcement agencies to detain, search and seize your property, without warrant or probable cause, freedom has failed.
When the government imprisons citizens without due process, freedom has failed.
When the government refuses to grant a speedy and public trial, name the charges against a citizen, and depriving that citizen bail, freedom has failed.
When the government interferes with the powers of the individual states; powers which are not delegated to the government, freedom has failed.
The United States of America was founded as a Constitutional Representative Republic, NOT a Democracy. When the representatives the people elect use their elected offices to enrich themselves and their special interest groups, while impoverishing the very people who elected them, freedom has failed.
When the representatives elected to serve We The People harm the citizenry through legislation that benefits other countries, taxing the citizenry to pay for these appropriations, without our consent, the government has turned the citizenry into indentured servants and freedom has failed.
As I am no longer viewed as an individual with God given rights and liberties, please just sign this letter,
AN INDENTURED SERVANT
