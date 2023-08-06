Morehead City, N.C.
July 31, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Have you ever taken a sip of milk and quickly found yourself repulsed by the fact that it was spoiled? Do you place the blame on yourself because you knew, in fact, that milk does spoil, and you took the risk when you took a sip? We take risks every day. We get in our car, we go to work, and we (hopefully) take baths. In 2020, around 19,000 people lost their lives in bathing related accidents. Would you place the blame on those people for entering a shower and not coming out alive? The answer is no.
Recently, I have read countless comments on social media regarding those who lost their life to fentanyl. Some include that those partaking in the drugs “got what is coming.”
Back to the spoiled milk comparison which seems so meaningless compared to the loss of any life. The truth is, those too ignorant to see the loss of a life as an important thing, must need it spelled out simply. You drink the milk with the intent of enjoying a beverage or hydrating yourself just as someone purchasing drugs has the intent of getting high. Both do not wish death (or drinking spoiled milk) on themselves.
Claiming those know the risk and therefore do not deserve sympathy and compassion need to take a deeper look into those feelings. The Dalai Lama truly says it the best, “It is lack of love for ourselves that inhibits our compassion toward others. If we make friends with ourselves, then there is no obstacle to opening our hearts and minds to others.”
I am not condoning the use of these substances. I am simply asking those that find a need to comment on the loss of someone’s life on Facebook to put themselves in their mothers’ shoes. The call that changed her life forever. Knowing that you will never give your child one more hug or get one more text or see one more birthday. I also encourage you to love yourself, so you can find that compassion for others. And most of all, I encourage you to stop commenting on the loss of someone’s life on Facebook if you have nothing kind to say.
Finally, I thank all of the men and women that are helping combat the war on drugs.
HANNAH THOMAS
