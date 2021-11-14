Newport, N.C.
Nov. 14, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
In 1992, Becky and I purchased a lot at South Shores Subdivision, which is on the Newport River. Newport River at that time was one of the healthiest bodies of water in this state. Thousands of bushels of oysters were produced every year, as were clams, hard crabs and shad for bait. In the summer, thousands of pounds of shrimp were also produced.
Just a few years before this, the “fish docs” wouldn’t leave well enough alone. They got on this “nursery kick.” They said we need more nursery areas. In their wisdom they kept moving the people further down the river. They weren’t smart enough to realize they were doing much more harm than good.
Slowly, the river bottom was destroyed by the much added runoff of pollution. The water was becoming stagnant and dying. In the last decade it was apparent to the people living on the river that there was a problem. Oysters, clams, crabs and shrimp were getting harder to find.
The first years when we wanted a “mess” of clams Becky put on her water shoes, grabbed her clam rake, waded out in the river a short distance and got us some clams. Dr. Barrett Davis rigged her up a flounder light to gig flounder.
Today if you want to wade in the river you must have knee boots on because the bottom is so muddy you can hardly walk.
Think about this “fish doctors” - go ahead and drive the last nail in the coffin of Newport River.
GERRY & BECKY SMITH
