Morehead City, N.C.
Oct. 27, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
On October 13th, Lifeway Research, a Christian organization that conducts custom research projects for churches, put out a report that is hard to swallow. According to Lifeway, 98% of Protestant pastors plan to vote in the 2020 presidential election. The report shows 53% will vote for President Trump. 21% say they’re voting for Biden, 22% say they’re undecided and 4% say they’ll vote for a different candidate.
What is hard to swallow is 21% voting for Biden and 22% undecided. I’m assuming if they are Protestant pastors, they have knowledge of God’s Word. I also realize that a lot of people, including some pastors, “cherry pick” what scriptures coincide with their “beliefs” and possibly ignore the ones they don’t agree with.
What is astounding to me is that so-called Christian pastors are testing and mocking God. “Thou shall not kill” was literally written in stone. That was a commandment, not a suggestion. Over 60,000,000 lives have been murdered before they even take their first breath. Do they think that God changed His mind about that commandment and not care that His little ones are being slaughtered?
Where is their integrity and conscience? This nation has innocent blood on its hands. Those who have the privilege of preaching the gospel in our churches and neglect to vote for our pro-life president and encourage their flock to vote for the other candidate that are leading many astray. The bible calls them false prophets and teachers. If they are causing their flock to stumble and go astray, Matthew 18:6 says it would be better if they had a mill-stone hung around their neck and thrown into the sea.
In a few days, our national will vote in THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION IN OUR LIFETIME. It’s literally a choice of life or death. I can’t say it enough, VOTE FOR LIFE, VOTE TO PROTECT THE UNBORN, VOTE FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP!
LAURI WILLIS
