Many progressive politicians have suggested the government should guarantee everyone a basic income. Guaranteed income programs are underway for a select group in more than fifty cities in the US.
“Universal Basic Income (UBI)” aims to provide long-term cash payments that provide a better safety net to low-income families, a way to fight poverty, and replace other need-based social programs.
In 2021, California Governor Newsom budgeted $35 million for guaranteed income over the next five years for qualifying pregnant women and young adults who recently left foster care.
San Francisco launched a guaranteed income program for low-income transgender residents with payments of $1,200 per month for up to 18 months.
San Francisco also started a guaranteed income program in 2021 for pregnant Black women at $1,000 per month for 12 months to "reduce the racial birth disparities by easing economic stress."
Stockton, California, completed a two-year pilot program that started in 2019, providing some low-income residents $500 a month to help solve income insecurity.
Birmingham, AL, has proposed a guaranteed income program called Embrace Mothers. This program would provide $375 per month for a year for females identifying as heads of households with at least one child under eighteen.
Durham, NC, provides residents $600 per month for a year through the Excel Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. You must be 18 years old, live in Durham, and have been incarcerated in the last five years.
Elizabeth Warren, senator and a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, expressed her willingness toward UBI for all Americans, regardless of employment or income status.
Pete Buttigieg, US secretary of transportation and a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, calls for universal income for those raising children.
VP Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, supports UBI for low-income families.
Andrew Yang, a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, favors UBI and proposes a $1,000 per month to every American.
Bernie Sanders, a senator and democratic presidential candidate in 2020, isn’t a true fan of UBI. He feels that the future impact of automation will affect employment due to the rise of new technologies. Sanders instead touts federal job guarantees as a better alternative.
In 1969, President Nixon suggested giving every family in the US $1,600 a year in basic income, which would be the equivalent of $10,000 today.
Few progressives talk about the vast increase in federal spending and tax rates.
So what would happen if the US gave “all” Americans a $1,000 per month UBI? Wharton university economics professor Kent Smetters estimates a UBI plan would increase the federal debt by more than 63.5%.
UBI would expand the federal government's role and increase federal taxes by 70%, according to David Henderson of the Hoover Institution and professor of economics at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.
Duke University’s professor of political science Michael Munger argues in favor of a UBI that would replace the current welfare system but admits it would require a significant increase in taxes.
A UBI program probably doesn’t make sense because it eliminates requirements and obligations from beneficiaries, may go to folks that don’t need it and encourages folks not to work, develop new skills, or improve their situation. In the long run, it could hurt the folks it is intended to help.
Benjamin Franklin said, “When the people find that they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.”
Everyone is entitled to contribute to society and to be financially rewarded for their efforts. Some have suggested wage subsidies to ensure the motivation to work remains intact.
Although UBI is gaining traction, it seems unrealistic and impractical. Maybe a “hand up” is a better solution than a “hand out.”
