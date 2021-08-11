Emerald Isle, N.C.
August 7, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
On several Sunday afternoons in 1960, I recall going with my parents to my local school where a county public health nurse handed me a sugar cube. We came back later for another “dose.” What I and millions of other Americans were doing was participating in a mass immunization effort against the poliomyelitis virus, commonly known as polio.
In the ‘40’s and ‘50’s, very few diseases frightened our parents more than polio. In the early 1900’s, that virus reached epidemic proportions in our country. In 1921, future president FDR contracted the disease. In 1952, approximately 60,000 children were infected with the virus, thousands of those were paralyzed and over 3,000 children died.
But in the 1950’s two men with similar last names, Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin, developed vaccines. In 1953, Salk developed a “killed virus” vaccine that was originally administered as a shot. Sabin meanwhile, developed a “live virus” formula that he tested on his wife, two children, neighbors and around the world. The Sabin vaccine, taken either by the spoonful or on a sugar cube, became the choice for most mass immunization programs around the world.
It was the Sabin vaccine, administered as a drop on a sugar cube, that I took over 60 years ago.
In the 1950’s and 1960’s, Americans full of a can-do spirit that a few years earlier had translated into victory in World War II and with respect for science, overwhelmingly supported the efforts to eradicate polio. So successful were those immunization programs of the vaccines created by Salk and Sabin that since 1979, NO cases of polio have originated in this country! Polio was eliminated, not through herd immunity but by Americans getting vaccinated!
Today, we face a far more deadly disease than the polio virus that so frightened my parents. Another virus, Covid-19, has taken the lives of 59 in Carteret County, 12,752 in our state, 620,013 in our country and over 4.275 million globally (as of 8/6/2021).
As with the polio virus in the 1950’s and 1960’s, we have a way out: highly effective vaccines that are readily available to all Americans.
Yet millions of Americans will not even wear a mask to stop the spread of covid-19, much less get vaccinated from this terrible virus that has so overturned our lives since March 2020. The sad fact that millions of Americans will not get vaccinated has created a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic among the unvaccinated, which greatly impacts on those of us who have had our shot (s).
Hospital ICU’s are again filling and almost every Covid death now seems totally preventable and even more tragic than those recorded before we had the means to end this scourge. If the current US citizenry, who will not get vaccinated against Covid-19, were around when Sabin was dispensing his sugar cubes, we would still be battling polio.
A recent full-page ad in US Today summed it up best: As Americans, “We are failing one another.”
MICHAEL TAYLOR
