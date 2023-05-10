Morehead City, N.C.
May 7, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
David Larson’s opinion piece on Vouchers, disingenuously called opportunity scholarships, was a masterpiece of misdirection. That’s why the “non-profit” behind his Carolina Journal, the John Locke Foundation, is sitting on over $400M of money from primarily anonymous sources.
Misdirection is their job.
Mr. Larson managed to fill a good third of a page of this newspaper with elaborate refutations of the least important arguments made by devoted critics of vouchers and for-profit, private schools.
But he neglected to mention:
1) that vouchers suck funding out of already underfunded public schools, rendering them hard-pressed to function at all,
2) that many of the for-profit, private schools are not as good as the public schools, using underqualified teachers, and
3) that a bill has been presented to the General Assembly in NC SB406 that, if passed, would eliminate all income eligibility requirements for the vouchers, guaranteeing up to a 45% “scholarship” to all students--all who can pay the other 55% of the tuition, that is.
To say this differently, the poor will be left in public schools while a heap of their funding lands in private pockets.
Mr. Larson left all of that out. It’s his job, after all.
Please remember that NC is not an isolated case. Many state public school systems have been and continue to be attacked in this way. In Missouri over a quarter of school districts are running only four days a week for lack of funds that were given to for-profit schools. Imagine for a moment what that is like.
If you want that, keep voting for the privateers behind these bills, Berg, Moore, Goodnight and Co. Please read the Forbes October 2022 article “Who Is Behind North Carolina’s Plan To Upend Teacher Pay?” and write to your representatives to stop the madness.
SUSAN SCHURER
Editor’s note: The vouchers funding for scholarships does not come from the education budget, but from the general fund.
