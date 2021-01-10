Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.
Jan. 4, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
RE: CBS 60 Minutes January 3, 2021
60 Minutes presented a story bemoaning personal attacks on people by third parties via Social Media, concluding that, when Biden is President he will have those nasty Social Media attacks stopped.
No mention was made that President Trump has vigorously opposed the Social Media 230 protections that allow those personal attacks, but the Democrat Congress absolutely won’t terminate those protections.
Interestingly, recently, NPR critically reported that the reason President Trump vetoed the Budget Bill was because it didn’t repeal the 230 legal protections for Social Media.
Maybe the solution can be that Biden and Congress will end personal attacks on Democrats via Social Media, but allow personal attacks on Republicans.
That ou’ta pass fast. : )
BILL PRICE
