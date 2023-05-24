Newport, N.C.
May 19, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
My father was born in rural North Carolina in 1921. He was born left-handed. My grandmother, a religious woman who dearly loved her son, thought she was doing right by him when she tied his left hand behind his back, forcing him to be right-handed. She had been raised to believe that being left-handed meant you could be influenced by the devil, so she thought she was protecting her son from such a bad influence and from being ridiculed by those who would interpret his left-handedness as a sign that he was “kin to the devil.”
We now know that forcing a change in hand dominance can lead to learning disabilities, including dyslexia and difficulty in focusing when reading.
While it’s more difficult to measure the depth of psychological harm to children who’ve been made to feel the stigma of being “different” and the pressure to be like everyone else, today we know that making children feel they must conform in order to be accepted can have devastating consequences on their self-esteem.
Suppose politicians in my father’s childhood had decided that they needed to “protect” left-handed children—and their right-handed classmates—from the dangerous influences accompanying left-handedness by legally requiring that all school children be right-handed, that their teachers not be allowed to discuss left-handedness in or outside the classroom, and that any school library materials mentioning left-handedness or having left-handed characters in them be either banned outright or subject to review by a select committee of parents. Now imagine that, in such a world, you are the parent of a left-handed child.
This hypothetical situation is similar to the scenario playing out in several states, including North Carolina. In imitation of Florida’s “don’t say gay” legislation, the NC Senate passed a so-called “Parents’ Bill of Rights” in February; the NC House is currently working on a more stringent version of this bill. Both bills would place restrictions on public school instruction in sex education, especially gender identity, with the proposed House bill extending those restrictions until 12th grade. Instead of promoting the positive value of tolerance for all children, as a recent News and Observer editorial points out, “such legislation implies that certain topics—and certain communities—are ‘pornographic’ or inappropriate for children.”
Why, in the last two years, have GOP politicians decided to wage a war on these most vulnerable groups? The answer is simple: money and votes. In 2021, Glen Youngkin won the Virginia governorship mainly because he skillfully used the “straw man” tactic of convincing Virginia parents that their children would be harmed if Critical Race Theory were taught in the Virginia public schools, vowing that if he were elected governor, this would not happen on his watch. He neglected to mention that CRT had never been taught in any US public schools and there were no plans to incorporate this course into Virginia’s public school curriculum.
Although most voters couldn’t define CRT, they knew they didn’t want their kids exposed to it. So, by convincing enough voters that “they’re coming for your kids” by forcing them to learn CRT (similar to the “they’re coming for your guns” campaign waged by the NRA during Obama’s presidency), Youngkin was elected governor of Virginia.
Following Youngkin’s win, GOP political operatives across the country had an ah-HAH moment and decided they’d found a way to secure votes: just convince parents that “they’re coming for your kids” (“they’ being whatever boogeyman GOP candidates can link to their opponents), and those parents will vote for your candidate.
An added bonus is that this tactic can be used effectively to raise money for political campaigns. Just send out appeals to prospective voters, urging them to “help Candidate A save your kids from [CRT, confusion about sexual identity, or whatever] by sending your contribution today.”
It's tough enough to be a gay or trans kid without your governor and/or state legislators targeting you to make political points (and money) by using their public platforms to denounce you for being different. In the case of trans teens, some states threaten parents with punishment, including prison, if their teens are receiving gender-affirming therapy—therapy which has been approved by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Academy of Family Physicians, etc.
Parents of gay and trans teens want what most parents of teenagers want—to help their kids navigate the difficult teenage years and to keep them alive until they can make it past adolescence.
FRAN GIBBS
