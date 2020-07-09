Beaufort , N.C.
July 6, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Black Lives Matter (BLM) really should be re-named to Only Certain Black Lives Matter (OCBLM) because the only time that OCBLM demonstrates, extorts, burns, loots, assaults, and murders is when a white police officer kills an unarmed black man during an arrest since that is when OCBLM can leverage money and publicity from these deaths.
According to the Washington Post’s 2018 database, police officers killed nine unarmed black men who were being arrested, and several of those men who died were resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement officers. That number is nine (9) – way below the thousands of blacks killed by other blacks every year.
Clearly, black lives only matter to OCBLM under certain circumstances where OCBLM can get lots of money and publicity, but otherwise, black lives really do not matter much to OCBLM.
Where is the OCBLM outrage and how is OCBLM trying to help and protect black lives in the following situations?
- In Chicago over this 4th of July weekend (Thursday eve. – Sunday eve.), 87 blacks were shot including 13 black children, and 17 blacks who were shot died including two black children.
- In New York City over this 4th of July weekend (Friday –Sunday), 44 blacks were shot and 11 blacks killed, mostly through gunfire.
- In Atlanta, Austin, Hoover, Alabama, Washington DC, and Greenville, S.C. over this 4th of July weekend, numerous blacks, including many black children were shot, and a large number died.
- In 2016, 89.5% (2,570) of blacks who were murdered were killed by other blacks according to the FBI’s 2016 Crime in the United States report. That black on black murder rate will surely be higher this year.
- In 2018, blacks, who are 13% of the US population, were convicted of 53% of the homicides and 60% of the robberies in the U.S .
- In 2018, the black illegitimacy rate is now over 70% according to the Social Capital Project, and in 2018, 65% of black children were being raised in single parent households according to Kids Count Data Center.
- In New York City from 2012-2016, more black babies were aborted (136,426) than black babies being born (118,127) according to the NYC Health Department.
- In the U.S., black women, who are 13% of the female population, have 36% of the abortions according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Black children all over the country in inner city union-controlled schools are getting a sub-standard education, and as a result, a substantial number of these black children have a completely inadequate education and are unprepared for a decent job or college.
- In 2017-2018, black children had a lower high school graduation rate (79%) compared to whites (89%), Hispanics (81%), and Asian/Pacific Islanders (92%) according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Where is OCBLM in all this tragedy?
OCBLM ignores all of these issues because there is no money or publicity in them for OCBLM. It is so much easier and more profitable for OCBLM to blame the police and a racist society for all of the black society’s problems and to focus on a few black men who were killed by the police, and in doing so, have progressive city council members, mayors, governors, congressmen, senators, and companies groveling on their knees and giving millions of dollars in cold, hard cash to OCBLM.
OCBLM is a fraud. OCBLM is not really doing much of anything to make black lives better. Instead, OCBLM incites riots and encourages violence, arson, and looting to the detriment of the black community, and all the while, OCBLM laughs all the way to the bank.
DEBORAH VAN DYKEN
