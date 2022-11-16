Morehead City, N.C.
Nov.14, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I’m disappointed in the outcome of the election in NC. I really thought Cheri Beasley would win. And Katie Tomberlin? A sacrificial lamb in a county where Democrats get 30% of the vote.
Still, there is much to be grateful for. As I write this, Democrats will hold the Senate without Cheri Beasley. A magnificent victory. The House is still up for grabs and may emerge even.
Almost inexpressible gratitude that the elections were peaceful! Violence would have shattered democracy here and weakened it abroad. No shootings, no bands of marauding magamites. Judges stopped the few attempts at armed intimidation immediately.
Election losers seem to be conceding politely. Thank you to Larry Hogan, former Governor of Maryland, for making the importance of a smooth transfer of power explicit in a nationally-televised and timely press conference.
Even election deniers who lost, and had threatened not to concede, seem to be minding their manners—at least for the moment. The most menacing among them, those running for Secretary of State with intent to throw elections in 2024, lost in swing states.
So far, a quiet, normal election. What a relief.
Thank you to the millions of American women who registered and showed up to vote for basic human rights, the freedom to choose for young women, teens, and girls. Women rocked this election.
Thank you to Gen X , Gen Z, and Millennials. You are awesome! We know the world is upside-down and that you are struggling to achieve your American dream. We hear you and we want to help.
Most profound gratitude to our biased, partisan, Christian Supreme Court. Without the reversal of Roe v. Wade, this senate victory and apparent Blue Wave could never have happened. You set the wave in motion.
Thank you to Mitch McConnell for stealing a Supreme Court seat from Obama (because it was too late in his presidency) and rushing Amy Coney Barrett through (in the last weeks of Trump’s) to guarantee our biased, partisan, Christian Supreme Court. We didn’t appreciate you at the time, Mitch.
Thank you to Donald Trump for chaos and instability, and for sending so many Republicans over the rainbow bridge during the pandemic by discouraging masks and vaccines. For every covid-death of a Democrat, the pandemic sent 5.5 Republicans to their reward. Every vote counts, Donald.
(Calm down. I speak truth. The correlation between Trump margins and covid deaths has been well documented, county by county in all fifty states. Google: “Pro-Trump counties and Covid deaths” to see for yourself).
And let me not forget to thank Donald for choosing and endorsing in this mid-term some of the most unforgettable candidates of our lifetimes. That was a big assist.
Finally, thank you to the millions of Democrats who devoted themselves to this election, who started in 2021 and earlier, organized scores of new community and national groups, communicated tirelessly, registered voters, donated money and time, gathered information, composed brochures and leaflets, sent letters and postcards, stuffed bags, knocked on doors, made coffee and copies, and hoped.
SUSAN SCHURER
