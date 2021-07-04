Atlantic Beach, N.C.
July1, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Socialism is riding a sizeable wave of energy these days.
Depending on the poll you review and based on widespread consensus, baby boomers (age 57-75) have a 35 percent positive view toward Socialism, Gex X (ages 41-56) have a 50 percent positive outlook, Millennials (ages 25-40) have a 60 percent positive view and Gen Z (ages 9-24) have a 65 percent positive idea.
No matter which poll you use, the raw numbers show a trend with young folks more inclined to support and embrace Socialism than the oldest generation.
Voters who trust their government are more supportive of welfare states than those who do not. As a result, young people conversely show much less support for capitalism versus the older population; typically, the more people age and climb the job ladder of success, the more they become conservative.
Socialism is an increasingly popular topic primarily due to the connection with universal healthcare and free college education. But why should folks who don't go to college pay for people who do go?
And why should we pay for folks like Olivia Jade (daughter of Lori Loughlin), who said, "I don't know how much school I'm going to attend, but I do want the experience of, like, game days and partying."
Socialism could also be a system where the government controls vital parts of the economy, such as utilities, transportation, and communications industries. The public owns the sector and products rather than private individuals or corporations. No more free enterprise and individual ingenuity based on hard work.
Biden and company (Saunders, AOC, Tlaib, Warren, etc.) are trying to undermine American Democracy through Socialism with a series of entitlements that will cost the American public an enormous amount of money.
In a State of the Union Address in 2019, President Trump said, "Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country," "America was founded on liberty and independence, not government coercion, domination, and control."
I hope our young and even younger generations soon realize that free is not free and the real issue we should be addressing is freedom and liberty.
MIKE PFAFF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.