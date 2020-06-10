Newport, N.C.
June 8, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
In three-plus years President Trump has numerous times in-formed the USA citizens how he idolizes strong, dictatorial heads of foreign governments. Even to go so far to note, "we are in love."
Hmmm, this president only acknowledges current living dicta-tors. Why not go further back in history? Oh yes, forgot this presi-dent's strong suit is not in the reading department.
HISTORY: 64 AD Emperor Nero, is rumored to fiddle while Rome burned. Just to be fair the fiddle didn't exist in ancient Rome. Historians believe the in-strument would have been the cithara.
CURRENT: President doesn't have musical talent that we are aware of, so the cithara is re-placed by a Twitter account and darn if he isn't tweeting while Rome is burning.
NORELL BAHRS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.