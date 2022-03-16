Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.
Mar. 13, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
The Town of Pine Knoll Shores Mayor and Commissioners are presently pondering the construction of sidewalks along route 58 and based on comments from the mayor in The Shoreline, they appear firmly set in their thinking. I disagree with their logic and believe this project is ill-conceived but, whether residents support or oppose it, it is certainly ill-timed.
First, I have not seen any data regarding events or accidents that would have been avoided if sidewalks were in place. We have seen only general statements from the mayor that suggest sidewalks enhance pedestrian safety.
Decisions of this economic magnitude should be data-driven. Similarly, a survey is not a definitive statement of the public’s real position on this or any matter. If it were, we would never have elections but instead rely on survey polls.
At a time of rampant inflation, we need to carefully consider major capital expenditures. For example, how many days operating cash does our town have on hand? Does it meet best performance benchmarks?
We have been advised by the mayor of compensation concerns that will require more use of funds; informed of what appears to be the absence of a sound management succession plan that may result in higher labor costs than budgeted; and now fuel and supply expenses affected by the national supply-chain crisis could impact cash balances.
Of course, the cost of sidewalk construction itself is undoubtedly much higher in the current environment. Few of us would choose to undertake a construction project in the current price environment unless there was some urgent need.
Further, when I initially made the foregoing points, the response I received from one elected official was, “I care about efficiency, but I will choose safety above efficiency.” That is flawed thinking in the science of safety—cost and safety are not an either/or; cost is not one extreme of a line with safety at the other end.
That has been continuously proved by the airline industry which has been a universally recognized leader in the science of safety.
While the public survey was well intended and a positive effort to engage the community, I believe it did not fully raise or prompt important issues.
Additionally, I believe it is critical to understand the cost and financial impact on taxpayers collectively. To suggest that following the recent county property revaluation that there may not be a negative tax impact due to this project is clearly a specious argument and wishful thinking.
In closing, I propose a referendum on this matter so that a fully informed public can decide. I hope our commissioners have not already made a decision. While I am clearly opposed to the sidewalk project, I would find it more acceptable if the full community voted to make such a decision following an assurance that taxes would not be raised and that project timing, including securing competitive bids, would be delayed until inflation cools down and more favorable pricing could be obtained.
DICK BREVNIK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.