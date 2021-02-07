Davis, N.C.
Feb 2, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
After a year of chaos, including political polarity, economic hardship, a world-wide pandemic and extreme weather, there has been one thing that repeatedly brings a smile to my face.
Every time I drive over Radio Island I pass the "Charlie Brown Christmas Tree", a two-foot twig, growing out of the massive concrete island, decorated with a festive skirt and a single pink ornament.
Whoever decorated the sprout has earned my support as Person of the Year for showing us there is always humor to be found in any situation and strength to overcome adversity.
Paul Austin
