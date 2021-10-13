Beaufort, N.C.
Oct. 8, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Biden keeps touting his Build Back Better Plan. I keep asking for whom are his plans better?
The Taliban—now they have control of Afghanistan.
Al Qaeda—who Joe says is not in Afghanistan, but most say they are there and are rebuilding.
ISIS-K—who is accused of being responsible for the death of 13 American military plus many Afghan people.
OPEC—now that we are relying on our wonderful middle eastern countries for oil since Joe has hamstrung our oil and gas industries.
Russia—who now due to the pipeline Joe approved for Russia allowing them to get a tighter stranglehold on Europe.
American citizens still in Afghanistan after Joe said we would leave no one behind and would stay until all Americans got out that wanted out.
Afghan translators who were left behind to be hunted down and killed that we had promised safe passage to the USA.
American working class now paying 50% more for gasoline.
Americans trying to feed their families with many if not most groceries up 30 to 50% or more.
Hunter Biden and his art which is being sold without allowing us to know who is getting it and for what price.
The Christians left in Afghanistan to be hunted and killed.
The women and girls who may be raped and or killed by the Taliban and other terrorists.
With help like Joe, who needs enemies? I personally cannot name one person who is better off due to Joe’s Build Back Better Plan. Joe’s transparency and truthfulness are only a figment of his own imagination and his “controllers” manipulation.
TURNER C. PIGFORD
