Atlantic Beach, N.C.
June 12, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
It is unacceptable and sad that the NC GOP has voted to censure Senator Thom Tillis. And although I’ve had some issues with Tillis over the years, I feel he is an asset to NC and the U.S. Congress.
As I understand it, censuring is a formal public reprimand of disapproval. As I see it, it is revenge politics. Oh no! We couldn't possibly have folks in Congress working together for the country's benefit.
It sounds like the NC GOP is "of the party, by the party, and for the party or else." This is terrible politics, and I hope Tillis stands up to the bullying tactics meant to intimidate.
In this day and time, compromise is necessary more than ever. Call it reaching across the aisle, if you will, but compromise is essential for all relationships.
Across-the-aisle cooperation should be how our government is supposed to work. Tillis leans conservative but is open-minded while treating issues and people with respect. What more would we want from a Senator?
The idea of far-right or far-left politics in any situation will never unite us. Look at the House Freedom Caucus folks or the Congressional Progressive Caucus in Congress; it’s my way or the highway type of behavior.
Tillis is speaking for many people in our purple state by governing from the center, not the far-right of his party. Kudos to him!
Censuring should be for significant wrongdoings. I voted for Tillis, the person, and not the party or the Republican Platform, whatever that is. And I don’t want to hear from folks that play the RINO card; it’s about striking a balance and bridging differences.
This type of censuring is an excellent example of why the GOP is divided and disorganized today. I voted for Trump twice, but moving away from the MAGA element would serve our country and state better.
Tillis is one of the few members of Congress who realizes that both sides must adjust and see the reality of the day. Good politicians find meaningful results through acceptable compromise.
After reading about the NC GOP vote to censure, I became so dissatisfied I immediately went online and changed my party affiliation from Republican to Unaffiliated.
Senator Tillis would certainly get my vote if he ran for NC Governor.
MIKE PFAFF
