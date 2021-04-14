Marshallberg, N.C.
Apr. 7, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
As spring settles in on the crystal coast, I’ve been thinking a lot about my favorite beach memories. I picture my relatives and friends on the sand and children playing in the water. But no beach scene is complete without a flock of pelicans gliding over the ocean.
As a member of Audubon and a longtime resident of North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, I know this imagery of birds at the beach is more than just a pretty picture. Local bird populations determine the health of our ecosystems and, by extension, our communities; simply put, if the birds are healthy so are, we.
This is why the General Assembly must act to expand energy storage in North Carolina - we’ll ensure a cleaner energy economy that protects air, water, and habitat for birds while simultaneously creating jobs and growing the local tax base for our communities.
A new report commissioned by the Audubon Society shows the huge potential of the battery storage industry in NC. More than 1,200 company locations in the state could benefit from expanded battery storage. They represent 160K employees and $45 billion in sales. What’s good for birds is good for people too. Let’s expand NC energy storage, give a jolt to our economy, and ensure many more picturesque beach scenes of families and native flora and fauna for years to come.
ALAN ROGERS
