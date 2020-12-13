Harkers Island, N.C.
Dec.11, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
This school administration has put up with a board member who has an entire hate website dedicated to its 4th high school for the past several years. Now that same board member blatantly, continuously, and publicly wears his protective face mask incorrectly nearly 100 percent of the time. This has been on our local news, in our papers and on the recorded school board meetings.
It does not matter what his personal feelings about this mask mandate are. Every single student, teacher, and administrator is being mandated to adhere to this mask policy. Everyone from teachers to parents is struggling every single day with the fallout that Covid-19 has brought to all our families.
Travis Day, himself an educator, continues to hold himself to what is an obvious elitist and narcissistic view that he is above the mask mandate. He clearly has a total lack of respect for the entire educator family in Carteret County working so hard to adhere to the rules they have been subjected to.
I believe the fact that this ongoing environment within the school administration of allowing Travis Day and others to consistently attack the 4th high school is having additional fallout. Just this week, a coach at East Carteret High School gave an interview to the Carteret County News Times where he came out and threw a public and verbal temper tantrum blaming the children at MaST for ECHS’s realignment classification to 2A. This is further proof of that this behavior is common and acceptable within this administration. Not only did he publicly attack another high school under the Carteret County School System, but he gave completely inaccurate information. I believe at the very least a very sincere and public apology is in order from this coach.
This climate of continuous public attacking of a school where children are just trying to get an education is absolutely APPALLING. The school system claims to have a no tolerance policy for bullying, but they clearly are having a difficult time enforcing that policy within their own board of education, administration and employees.
I think it is high time to call in some outside agencies to take a look at their behavior, their Dual Enrollment program with only .07% minority enrollment, their plan for that DE program to replace MaST which has a 24% minority enrollment (which is on record at our last hearing), how exactly the BOE was changed from non-partisan to partisan, and finally exactly who was involved with that, where it happened and how it went down, with documentation of course.
ROBIN ANDREWS MEYER
