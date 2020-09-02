Morehead City, N.C.
August 28, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Is America becoming Portland, Oregon? If Thursday night’s demonstration following the adjournment of the Republican National Convention is any measure, then the answer is “Yes!” As they left the White House, Senator Rand Paul, his wife, and others were accosted by an angry, threatening mob. One “protester” extended the middle fingers of both hands toward a white-haired couple. Not even black persons were exempt from this form of harassment. As they departed the White House grounds, Georgia Democrat Representative Vernon Jones and his wife were among those threatened by the mob.
Is this the real face of the new Democrat Party? It certainly appears to be the case. We have angry representatives in our congress: e.g. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Congressman Jerrold Nadler, and Congressman Adam Schiff, to name only a few. Their anger has spilled over into our streets, and is on the brink of coming to your neighborhood.
Just imagine for a moment that a mob of people struts down your street, chanting, beating drums, trampling on your lawn and attempting to gain entry to your house. They threaten you and your wife and children with bodily harm, even death. Think about it.
Now we can see plainly the Democrat tactic. It’s called intimidation. They cannot get their way via the ballot, so they intend to impose their will upon us by attempting to terrorize us. To paraphrase Yogi Berra, it’s Karl Marx and 1917 all over again. One BLM adherent recently bragged that she was a “trained Marxist.” Those are not my words, but hers. Is this the new America?
My answer to my own question is: NO! This is NOT the new America. This is the new Democrat Party. Make no mistake, if President Trump is reelected, these same angry people will grow in number, and the riots and the destruction will increase. Their irrational hatred for the president overrides their acceptance of an electoral victory. This takes us back to 2016, when Her Royal Hillary was reduced to tears by the good news that America had elected a non-political person to the highest governmental position in the land.
And the resistance to the Trump presidency began even before the man took his oath of office. They hate Trump because he is not one of them. He is not a politician. He is not a Washingtonian. He does not care a whit about how it is done in Washington. He does not mince words. He does not cozy up to the heads of other countries in order to appease them. He does not believe in total globalism, but in America first. He is not for only the rest of the world. He is for AMERICA!
You should be, too. Don’t allow the anarchists and Marxists to reduce this nation to the United States of Portland. Stand up for America at the polls this November. Stand up for freedom. We need freedom, not free stuff. Reelect President Trump.
JERE GUERIN
