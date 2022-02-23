Atlantic Beach, N.C.
Feb. 20, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
While the science of coronavirus transmission has not changed since the beginning of the pandemic, Democrats are ending restrictions ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
After two years of miserable mandates, a herd of Democratic governors, including our own Governor Cooper, suddenly and almost in unison announced lifting state mask mandates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s sticking by its masking guidance. Still, Cooper has indicated that he will no longer follow the CDC guidelines and said it has been unwise and irresponsible to give North Carolinians the right to decide.
What made Cooper and other liberals change their minds about masks?
I hope this political stunt does not fool my liberal friends. Democrats see mandates as a liability at the polls, and that’s the only reason for changes. Politics is certainly a factor here, and Democrats no longer want to be a party of mandates. Politicians worry more about their job security than anything else.
The sad truth is that the Democrat’s COVID policies have never been about what is best for the health and safety of the people. Democratic policies on COVID have almost universally failed. After two years of data, we know that every one of their policies could not do anything to protect Americans from COVID.
American voters should not reward Democrats for two years of failures. Democratic politicians all across the country should be held accountable for the damage their failed policies wreaked on American families and businesses.
Yale Law School chose “wear a mask” as the top quote of 2020, What a slap in the face to free will and rational thought. It just proves fear is the highest form of human emotion. The science concerning the blue masks most of us wear remains inconclusive as to their effectiveness.
The New York Times reported that Democrats arranged a series of focus groups across the country and found that voters are frustrated over public health restrictions and have a strong desire to return to normalcy. So now we know why some governors are “urgently” easing restrictions.
Most of us are ready to move on and learn to live with the virus, even as hospitalizations and death rates persist. According to a Monmouth University poll, 70 percent of Americans think it’s time to accept that COVID is here to stay and that we need to get on with our lives,
A senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Amesh Adalja, said that the decision to rescind school mask mandates would have no significant consequences.
Democrats who recently announced changes to COVID restrictions are up for election this fall, including governors in California, Illinois, Colorado, Connecticut, Michigan, Nevada, and New York, even as the pandemic is still very much happening.
In a July 2021 speech, Biden said the country was “closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” Unlike most governors, Biden refuses to say let's move on from the pandemic as he continues to urge folks to wear masks indoors.
Biden doesn't have to face reelection until 2024. The CDC never has to go before voters. But state and local lawmakers are being more responsive to the will of the people, who have had enough masking and other restrictions. Voters will no longer tolerate unnecessary mask mandates.
Don’t be fooled or fall for the liberal theme; they are dropping restrictions and mask mandates to serve the public. COVID has been a political exercise for Democrats from the start. Voters aren’t going to forget that Democrats ignored science, caved to their radical base, and imposed excessive lockdowns and mandates on citizens of this country.
MIKE PFAFF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.