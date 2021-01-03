Morehead City, N C.
Dec.28, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I am 89 years young, I live in an independent living facility; I am a recipient of Social Services.
I want to thank every individual that delivered Meals on Wheels to me five days a weeks for the past year; always with a kind word and their masks and gloves on.
The Salvation Army provided turkey and sweet potatoes at Thanksgiving and personal gifts at Christmas. They never forget us during tragedies: i.e. hurricanes, storms.
I am thankful for the following churches: St Andrews Episcopal, First Methodist, Presbyterian and Free Will Baptist Church of Morehead City for their support throughout the year.
There are many individuals that have provided input and guidance. One person that I want to give a personal THANK YOU to is Debbie Griffin; Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center. Debbie provided me with guidance for a variety of issues; she referred me to services unknown to me. Debbie's support has been invaluable to me.
I am blessed to live in a community that does not forget its Senior Citizens.
I am Blessed!!
JERRY RITA BRUNTON
