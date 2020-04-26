Morehead City, N.C.
April 21, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I read with interest the editorial, “Morehead City loans leave many at a loss,” in the Sunday edition.
May I suggest the newspaper assign a reporter to investigate to whom these loans are given?
Like with the Public Record Deed Transfers article which is presented every Sunday, perhaps a weekly list can be disclosed of the benefactors’ information to include:
(1) “storefront” businesses located in the town
(2) name of mortgage company or landlords (specifically names of landlords, owners of the LLC, etc.)
(3) amount of loan given/received weekly
(4) cumulative amount of money given/received over the course of the lending program to each business, mortage company and landlord.
It will be interesting to see if there is a pattern of who receives this tax payers’ money (government officials- past and current, etc). Follow The Money!
I think all this information must be available via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
Thank you for a wonderful newspaper.
CONCERNED CITIZEN
