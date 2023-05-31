Atlantic Beach, N.C.
May 28, 2023
TO THE EDITOR:
Governor Cooper recently declared a sham of a state of emergency in NC. At first, I thought Covid or another China/Fauci doctored disease was upon us. Then I felt a big hurricane was headed our way.
But Cooper was talking about tax dollars for school choice/vouchers. Not CRT, DEI, or learning loss. No, that would make sense.
Cooper wanted at least one of his daughters to have the best education money could buy, so he sent her to Saint Mary's School, an expensive private school in Raleigh.
Governor Cooper doesn’t want all kids to receive the same quality education his daughter received. Our Governor has proven time and time again that he is a politician and not a leader for NC citizens.
Cooper has never mentioned or apologized for his extreme lockdown measures during Covid that have parents rightfully looking for alternatives to public, government-controlled, indoctrinated education. He has never put students or parents first.
Can you spell Impostor, Coop? When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.
MIKE PFAFF
