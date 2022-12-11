Morehead City, N.C.
Dec. 9. 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Thom Tillis is about to be played by the Biden administration on the illegal immigration issue. The Biden administration is using its executive authority to circumvent complying with US immigration laws.
Given that, why would a new immigration law, that Tillis is working on, be respected by the Biden administration? Also consider that the Biden administration is ignoring the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986.
Based on the Biden administration’s current practices and rejecting existing law, it will simply ignore any new laws passed by the legislative branch since Biden's executive branch wants the US border to be open without impediment.
STEPHEN RYNAS
