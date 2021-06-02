Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.
May 28, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
This is a copy of an email I sent to Gov. Cooper today.
Gov. Cooper, Why have you ordered the American flags to fly at half mast to "honor" the vic-tims of a shooting in San Jose CA?? At first I thought we were honoring the veterans who fought and died for our country! Silly me! Again we are HONORING victims, not heroes.
We honored the six prostitutes killed in Atlanta a while ago, who were killed by a religious fanatic because they were prostitutes, not because they were Asian.
None of these people died for a cause or defending freedom. They just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Enough!! You have debased the meaning of a half mast flag.
PATRICIA WARNKE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.