Beaufort, N.C.
August 23, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
Much is being said about Joe Biden’s ineptitude in the current Afghanistan crisis. Add to that, the destruction of US oil independence while facilitating the Russian pipeline, the marauding masses assaulting our southern border, the impending shortages of essentials that imperil us, the mind-boggling corruption of selling access through his sorry son Hunter, the undermining of business with government incentives to not work, selling out to China, and much more.
It can be said that all this is Joe’s handiwork. But that ignores the obvious; that Joe is no longer sentient, that he is a puppet and the fall guy. His removal has been predicted since the day he was elected but cannot happen yet but for the loss of Kamala’s tie breaker senate vote and a complicit media.
It has been discussed on various news outlets, that these events are not ineptitude but are intentional crises. Biden himself said that chaos was expected and unavoidable in the exit from Afghanistan. That is certainly true to some extent, however, the abandonment of an entire population that became vested in the hope we provided, to medieval, vicious, brutal thugs is beyond unconscionable.
We are witnessing the intentional deconstruction of the USA and western society. History is being rewritten. Factions intent on destruction are being created to divide society. Small Business is being intentionally destroyed by bureaucratic lockdowns, regulations, and taxes.
The USA is nearing 50% of the workforce in Government Jobs that contribute nothing to the Gross Domestic Product and only serve to impede those who do produce. It has become the regulators versus the innovators. This is not meant to demean those that provide essential services, rather those administrative positions whose only purpose is to justify their own existence. This is not this limited Federal Government our founders intended.
Our infrastructure is being dismantled piece by piece. Not enough trucks, can’t unload ships, can’t get parts, can’t find workers. Roads and bridges, not so much, but we will all have internet, as long as we don’t say anything about the election being stolen. We can’t get ammo; gas is in short supply. What happens when food can’t get to market?
The government is printing money with absolutely no accountability, purposefully increasing debt in the Cloward-Piven strategy.
We are spending trillions of dollars here, there, and everywhere. We spent a trillion in Afghanistan and gave our enemies all our equipment. Joe Biden gave untold millions to Ukraine just for the kickback he could get thru Hunter.
Dr. Fauci gave millions of dollars to China to do gain of function research to intentionally create a more potent Bat Flu than nature could create, and in the process is responsible for millions of deaths. Not much of a doctor, but he is good at being god as an overpaid bureaucrat (600k/y) with too much money at his disposal.
We have seen our great American cities turn into welfare cesspools rampant with riots and lawlessness through feckless Democrat rule, while bureaucratic princes/princesses rule their autocratic fiefdoms with lockdown edits, and pompous callousness.
So, what are the driving forces behind this net of madness tightening its hold on the world? Is it Dr. Evil? Is it simply losing elections to the truism, democracy fails when people learn they vote themselves money? Is it a secret cabal of moneyed elite plutocrats implementing a globalist agenda of a totalitarian world government? Are my friends and neighbors that voted democratic, simply unconcerned with these things, so ensconced in their pensioned lives, or so focused on their anger for Trump, that they are somehow unaware of the portent of our grave situation?
Some things I do know. We are not all sheep. We still have a constitution. Our middle class has not yet become the proletariat, and one day, the people that voted for the befuddled, doddering, corrupt fool being blamed for this woke, diabolical, evil, insanity will be confronted with their accountability.
BRUTUS
