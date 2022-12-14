Peletier, N.C.
Dec. 11, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
There is a vote coming December 19th at the Carteret County Commissioners meeting room that has been two years in the making. It has taken so long because the citizens in the Peletier community have been fighting it tooth and claw.
First let me say that this should never been an issue. This area has historical county zoning. It is also covered by the CAMA Land Use Plan and Limited Transition Map. All of these studies and plans were paid for by the citizens of Carteret County to guide future development.
These developers have applied for a rezoning right in the middle of our community that goes against every plan and map made.
For no good reason on May 17, 2021, the commissioners voted 4-2 to approve this rezoning. Some of the adjoining landowners took the county, county commissioners, and developers to court and won. Guess who is having to pay for the expenses? In two years of meetings and hearings not one person has stood up and said “Hey, this is a good idea. We need this!”
The developer has never offered any studies or reports as to why this would be good for our community or Carteret County. The only thing they have offered is that it is patterned after a development in Myrtle Beach. In reality it is a hyper density trailer park.
Myrtle Beach works because the “Grand Strand” is 80 miles long. US Hwy 17 runs parallel to it and the beach can be accessed at almost any point. Coming away from the beach there is limitless land for development and parking. The beach in our area is Emerald Isle. A fragile barrier island with limited land area. It has been developed since its beginning as a family beach. It is not set up as a tourist area for day users. It is accessed by a two-lane bridge. Anyone trying to travel in this area knows what a problem this is.
There is nothing in this kind of development for Carteret County. It would all be manufactured homes that are completely furnished. Conventional single-family housing creates many local jobs. Builders, electricians, plumbers, and roofers would miss out entirely. The owners would not buy furniture, appliances, or carpet at local stores. There would be nothing here for the public either. It would be a gated community with amenities for the guest only.
It is a lose, lose proposal for Carteret County. One thing that is suspect is that the Chairman of the Carteret County Commissioners is an investor in this project and is listed as point of contact for Dirt2Dreams on the rezoning application. The developers seem to have little doubt this rezoning is going to pass again. They have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars clearing the land and starting construction. The sad thing here is the people that come here for a week do not vote here and elect our commissioners, we do.
We are who the commissioners should be representing, not developers wanting to make a very fast buck. If developers have to build another high-density trailer park there are tens of thousands of unzoned acres to do it. If this rezoning passes in spite of all the future plans and studies done to aid development, there is no zoning in Carteret County. All zoning should be removed, and the Zoning Department disbanded.
I know the chairman will not be able to vote on this issue but there will be a spotlight on the other commissioners to see who THEY represent.
BARRY BLACKBURN
