Morehead City, N.C.
Jan. 31, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
I wish Vernon Hill would just once try to get the “REAL” story from the people who know. Let me tell you the rest of the story why Morehead City decided to move the library from the Webb Building to the previous Town Hall building on 8th Street, now the Morehead City Library.
Obviously, the individual who gave him information, who wanted to remain “anonymous,” did so for a good reason, as their information was not factual. The Council of 2006 signed a 99-year lease for the library for $1.00 a year. That amount was paid to the foundation at the time. Since that time, the Town of Morehead City has put more than $3 million dollars into operation and maintenance costs for a building they do not own. The lease stipulated that the town would be responsible for all of the upkeep and maintenance of the building that was built in the 1930's.
Why the council thought that was a good idea at the time, I do not know. When the new City Hall was built on Bridges Street, the 2020 Council felt it would be much better to move the library into a building we owned. We had attempted to negotiate with the Webb Foundation members over the past four years to reach a more equitable agreement without success. How many of you would rent a building or house and agree to take care of all the maintenance and upkeep while you occupied it? Not a reasonable deal! So, with a building available only one block away, we made the decision to create the Morehead City Library.
Yes, there was a contribution left to the “Webb Library,” not to the Foundation. The Foundation members, however, agreed to cancel the lease if the town would not contest the contribution, which would then go to the Webb Foundation. So, these are the real facts supplied by a lying, no good politician!
D. WARRENDER
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.