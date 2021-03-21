Morehead City, N.C.
Mar 18, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
The Carteret County Commissioners have once more been caught in their own lies about their selling of the County Water System. Think back several weeks when the commissioner retired due to health issues and this position was not made aware to the public. The commissioner was replaced by his son-in-;law and they failed to make this known until they were questioned and after the stuttering they admitted to this.
Another member of the family is now involved in Carteret County Politics. More on this later via Letter to Editor.
If the commissioners were honest and actually cared about the citizens, they would announce immediately that this system is not for sale. If they do not do this, they have confirmed they are liars.
The county manager's favorite saying is "THERE'S A LOT OF MISINFORMATION OUT THERE." Mr. Burns you are paid $154,000 annually, and your job is not to pass the buck and blame the people for this while attempting to cover the butts of your bosses. Take my word my friend, they could care less about you just like they actually believe we the people are fools.
Commissioners you have screwed up big time as you have approximately 1,200 voters against you. People of Carteret County, you need to Grow Up, realize the truth and understand these commissioners do not give a damn about you or me. They want total control, the ability to operate in secrecy and not be questioned.
Carteret County needs to clean house and elect people with integrity, new ideas, morals and to eliminate commissioners that want to be on all major boards due to their egos. If they truly cared they would admit that being a Carteret County commissioner would be enough for one person.
Example: There is one individual in the "Good Ole Boy Club" that has been on most of the boards in Carteret County and within a year they have become chairman while holding another board position. MORE ON THIS TO COME.
VERNON HILL
