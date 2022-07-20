Harlowe, N.C.
July 11, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Why has it taken so long for parents to become concerned about their children’s education and what they were being taught in K-12 and on into college?
If parents had paid more attention to what their children were learning in the classroom, rather than what extra outside activities they were involved in, it wouldn’t have taken so long for them to see just what was happening in the schools and what their children were being taught.
Parent, don’t spend your life savings or cash in your 401K to send your children to a four-year college. They can earn college credits while still in high school. Then while living at home, go to our Carteret Community College in Morehead City or other local community college. Encourage your children to work while in school, and under your guidance, save their money to further their education if they so desire.
Everyone doesn’t need a four- year college degree to have a successful life. The community college offers associates degrees in many trades, such as electrician, machinist, and plumbers which in today’s times are in greater demand than the four-year graduates.
The Democrat Party has been pushing their socialist party agenda in our schools and college for over 70 years, because when our three sons were in college during 1970-1980 to become mechanical engineers, they found their conservative background was met with opposition from historian, sociologist and literature professors. They learned quickly that if they wanted to pass their subjects under those professors, they had to self-censor their speech in class.
Today the goal in our universities is not to product free and independent thinkers to preserve and carry out our cultural traditions, but to indoctrinate students as left-wing voters and activists.
This is very sad because in the few conservative colleges where free and open debate are allowed and encouraged, the students are graduating with a wide range of ideas and prospectives to go out and implement them to build a better world.
Most all politicians in Washington, D.C. have a background and degree in some form of humanities which gives them the “gift of gab” but a lack of knowledge about our needs and how to resolve them.
Our national infrastructures are falling apart, highways are in dire need of repair and/or replacement, our railways are dangerous and our borders are being overrun with criminals and drugs. I could go on for pages as to the calamities this nation is facing and enduring, but our politicians are only concerned about “not rocking the boat” so they can get elected or re-elected in November. If we re-elect the same ones, nothing will change. If you replace them, they will have no seniority to be put on important committees.
What shall we do?
I hope I am wrong, but in my opinion, if we have a national emergency, with the present politicians in power, many hardships will occur in our nation because we have no leaders who know how to lead and get positive results.
BETTY WARD MOTES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.