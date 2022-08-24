Beaufort, N.C.
August 22, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
Former Airport Authority member thoughts on Carteret County Commissioner and Airport Authority management:
Would it be in the best interest of the airport budget and the county budget in 2022 to negotiate a rent structure for a new tenant at a large hangar that is less than the previous tenant was paying and offering for the airport to pick up an electric bill of several hundred dollars a month? This action resulted in the rest of the authority pushing back and getting a visit from the chairman of the county commissioners to explain things.
Would it be appropriate in September 2019 for a sitting county commissioner to email the authority, telling them to bend and make a deal with a local business owner seeking to hangar his jet at a loss of $19,000 a year to the airport budget over another willing tenant?
Would it be appropriate to extend the lease on a large corporate hangar for 10 years from 2032 to 2042 immediately before the hangar lease was transferred to a new leaseholder in 2021? The airport authority was told this was a 2-year extension when we voted on it.
Would it be appropriate to negotiate a long-term lease with an FBO owner without discussing it with the airport authority at all? The last 25-year FBO lease was incredibly detrimental to the airport and ended years ago. A few years ago, the airport authority promoted a Request for Proposals which resulted in a competitive bid process and an increase in rent for the ramp, large hangar and FBO building from $100 a month to a total of $6000 a month.
Return to a long-term lease structure may not be in the best interest and should only be done following appropriate channels, not by one man negotiating.
We were told by the chairman of the county commissioners that a long-term lease has already been negotiated with a new terminal and hangar being built. Grant money is available for a new terminal building and likely to be awarded in the next five years according to the airport engineer of record.
When the airport authority has finally achieved a revenue positive budget would it be accurate to blame the authority for loss of revenue from Hurricane Florence (28 hangars for four years) that is being more than replaced in September with new hangars? Built with a new Federal Grant of $4M? Obtained by a previous airport manager who was let go by the county?
Would it be appropriate for the airport authority to be told by county commissioners to hire an administrative assistant based on political or personal considerations of a commissioner?
Would it be appropriate for an appointed board who has 170 years of aviation experience to be ignored on their opinions on what is in the interest of a public airport that is here to serve the flying public, to maintain safe operations, compliance with FAA regulations, federal grant assurances, state Division of Aviation guidance, and numerous other considerations by a group of non-aviation educated politicians?
Would it be correct for a group of professionals mentioned above to be likened to a losing sports team? Were they at fault for having a “home game” in a hurricane?
Would it be appropriate for airport authority members to be asked to resign when a ‘majority’ of the county commissioners wanted it, yet there was no public or closed session meeting of those county commissioners recorded where they could have voted?
These and other questions need to be answered.
- Submitted by OUTGOING AIRPORT AUTHORITY BOARD
