Not funny!
Greenville, N.C.
Apr. 5, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
We have been fortunate to become a part of the Morehead Community since 2009. I spent most of COVID living down here looking at the water views as opposed to watching trees. The people who reside here are lucky. It’s a lovely town and growing in many ways other than just a vacation drive through. My husband does complain about the increasing numbers from The North, but I let that slide.
What I can’t let slide is an instance that my daughter and granddaughter ran into this past week. While doing some early summer (get them while you can) beachwear at a very well-known shop in Atlantic Beach, they had gathered a goodly amount of merchandise to purchase and then they saw “IT.” a Stack of tee shirts saying, “Let’s go Brandon.” Never heard of it before as I am still in protective mode and only venture to grocery or drugstore.
So I inquired about the phrase and was told it was a phrase used to insult Joe Biden. You don’t have to like everybody but you should respect the Office. Those tees were a slap in the face to civility. Have we gone so far right or left, we have lost our moral code? My daughter/ granddaughter left the store without a purchase. Not funny! My opinion and I am sticking to it.
JEAN GASKINS
