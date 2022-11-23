Western Carteret County, N.C.
Nov. 22, 2022
TO THE EDITOR:
I have so much to be grateful for this holiday season, but I'd like to voice my sincere appreciation for our Carteret County Commissioners. In the midst of an era of distrust for government, we are lucky to have county leadership that is so transparent, helpful, and working so hard to build a future of prosperity.
I was thankful to see my ballot featuring County Commissioners running uncontested. You see, our commissioners are so transparent about everything they do, who would want to run against them? If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Monthly Commissioner Meetings offer everything we need to know about the decision making process for our county's planning and future economic development.
If there is a decision to be made, I'm confident all evidence is considered and all stakeholders are brought to the table. (Except for the stupid public comments; nobody wants to listen to those rednecks anyway, right guys? Just keep moving forward and don't listen to those haters.)
I'm also very grateful for the help our county commissioners give their friends and business partners. Isn't it great to live in a county where if the law doesn't exist to protect someone's business, all the county commissioners have to do is make the law? Isn't it great that our county commissioners spend our tax money on things that improve all our lives, like that county airport? After all, isn't that what government is for? Protecting the wealthy and their toys? I'd hate for that tax money to go towards anything like education, social workers, or county parks.
Those entities get plenty of money from state and federal supplements- it's great to see we are pooling our resources to ensure everyone can get to their boat in time for the Big Rock Tournament.
Finally, I'm so thankful that my family gets to watch western Carteret County get developed in the image of Myrtle Beach. They are rezoning this sleepy corner of the county by the hundreds of acres to allow for trailers and RVs. I'm so thankful that they have taken this upon themselves to develop because the money is just waiting to be made- why not make it off the backs of the kind, hardworking people who make this area such a great place to live? (Besides, they won't notice- they're a bunch of ignorant rednecks that don't understand the zoning process anyway, right guys?)
My son and I will get into the car sometimes as the debris from land clearing on Highway 58 is burned. He asks me why it smells like thick smoke for the 2nd, 3rd, or even 4th day in a row. I smile and say, "That's the smell of your county commissioners trying to ensure their children will never have to work."
Y'know, I'm glad to see this county operating like a well-oiled machine. The kind of machine that doesn't care if it's following the law. The kind of machine that does not consider the perspective of the "have-nots." The kind of machine that will leave its citizens holding the bag if development is built like sand castles on non-existent infrastructure.
LAUREN DANIEL
