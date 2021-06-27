Morehead City, N.C.
June 24, 2021
TO THE EDITOR:
In his June 23, 2021, column in the News Times Ray Nothstine insisted a tax cut is in order and referred to "irresponsible spending" by the federal government.
Republicans love to do this when out of the White House, so let's look at that spending. 2020 was a pandemic year and 2019 was much more normal so this is where the big bucks went that year: Medicare and Medicaid, 26%; Social Security, 23%, defense and veterans affairs, 18%; interest on the debt, 8%. That adds up to 75% of the federal budget and took almost all of the federal revenue for that year.
All other federal programs like the FBI, courts, transportation, nuclear security, national parks--everything--had to be covered by borrowing. Why? Because the Republican party refuses to discuss a tax increase on the rich and big business, which largely run the country now. The top 1% now possess almost 30% of the wealth in this country but taxes for them are off the table, despite Joe Biden's attempts to have them pay a fair share.
So which is it Ray? Big cuts in Medicare, Social Security and defense or a modest tax increase on the rich? If you don't have the guts to push for cuts in those programs then have the guts to raise some revenue to pay for the programs most Americans love.
PHILIP S. CHURCH
